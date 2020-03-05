Samsung's Galaxy S20 doesn't officially launch until tomorrow, March 6, but a lot of people have been getting their pre-orders ahead of time and been able to play around with the phone quite a bit.

The S20 is a darn good phone, but looking through the AC forums, a lot of our members don't have the best first impressions. In fact, some of them are already talking about wanting to return the phone.

Here's what they have to say:

How about you? Do you regret buying the Galaxy S20?

Join the conversation in the forums!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.