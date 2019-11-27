Charging your phone is something that everyone does. No matter how large of a battery your personal device is equipped with, there comes a point during the day when you inevitably have to refuel.
However, the way you go about doing that may differ from person to person. Wired charging is the oldest method. Whether your phone has a Micro-USB or USB-C port, you plug in a cable and power starts flowing through your phone. Alternatively, if your device supports wireless charging, you can place it on a wireless charging pad or stand, and just like that, it charges up.
Is either one of these better than the other? Here's what some of our AC forum members have to say.
What about you? Do you prefer wired or wireless charging?
