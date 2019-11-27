Galaxy Note 9 on a wireless chargerSource: Android Central

Charging your phone is something that everyone does. No matter how large of a battery your personal device is equipped with, there comes a point during the day when you inevitably have to refuel.

However, the way you go about doing that may differ from person to person. Wired charging is the oldest method. Whether your phone has a Micro-USB or USB-C port, you plug in a cable and power starts flowing through your phone. Alternatively, if your device supports wireless charging, you can place it on a wireless charging pad or stand, and just like that, it charges up.

Is either one of these better than the other? Here's what some of our AC forum members have to say.

mustang7757

I prefer wireless charging , less wear and tear on the usb port

Reply
PaulQ

I have no problems with wireless charging, even using plain wireless charging stands that I've had for a while (Pleson, Choetech, etc). Not fast but acceptable. My Pixel stand in my office is very fast and works great. But - wired is fastest if you are using the OEM charger or a charger with power delivery. I'm not concerned about wear and tear on the port. I could be wrong but it seems...

Reply
CellPhOneAGe

In my opinion, wireless charging is convenient and better.

Reply
Almeuit

Wireless charging is meant to be a convenience as in you have chargers around, lay them on it whenever, and get what you get. If you truly need power in a pinch the best bet is always to plug in.

Reply

What about you? Do you prefer wired or wireless charging?

Join the conversation in the forums!