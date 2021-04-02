Swipe navigation gestures have been officially available on the best Android phones since Android 10, and while they are the method that many of us prefer to get around the OS, the older three-button way of doing things still has its fans.
We found a couple of different threads over on the AC forums discussing this topic, so we wanted to raise it to the general Android community.
Now we want to hear from you — When it comes to getting around on your phone, do you prefer the older-style three-button navigation or the newer swipe gestures?
