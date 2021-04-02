Android 9 gesturesSource: Android Central

Swipe navigation gestures have been officially available on the best Android phones since Android 10, and while they are the method that many of us prefer to get around the OS, the older three-button way of doing things still has its fans.

We found a couple of different threads over on the AC forums discussing this topic, so we wanted to raise it to the general Android community.

jhnnyblze2000
Just out of curiosity, I was wondering what everyone was using? The buttons or the gesture navigation?

mustang7757
Gestures

BigMosley
Gestures here too, full screen is always the better option for me.

felloffthetruck
Buttons :p

Morty2264
Great thread idea - thank you for posting! I've tried gestures but I'm just not that great at using them. I prefer the button navigation, for sure!

I Can Be Your Hero
Gestures. Always liked them more than buttons since they were introduced.

Now we want to hear from you — When it comes to getting around on your phone, do you prefer the older-style three-button navigation or the newer swipe gestures?

Join the conversation in the forums!