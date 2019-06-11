Despite being released back in October 2018, the Pixel 3 XL continues to be one of the best Android phones you can buy. It's powerful, has the latest software, and mind-blowing cameras. It also, unfortunately, still has its gigantic notch.

The Pixel 3 XL's notch was the center of a lot of controversy when the phone was first unveiled, and eight months later, it's still an unsightly beast.

Here's our some of our AC forum members are taking to it all this time later.

eric002

Honestly, I completely and the genuinely embrace it. It serves a purpose wide angle selfie and the regular selfie. I honestly find that the people who hide it was software tweaks are ridiculous.

TraderGary

I've hidden the notch with the developers option from the beginning. I'll be buying the Pixel 4 XL as it reportedly will do away with the notch. We shall see what happens.

B. Diddy

I thought it'd bother me more than it actually does. There are times when certain apps try to make use of the entire screen, thus cutting off a tiny bit of text which can be a little jarring. And other times, when the notch area isn't used, then the top of the screen has right angles, whereas the bottom has the rounded corners. But overall, I don't care that much as long as it keeps taking...

jtbarton

I never minded the notch at all, but I also prefer being able to see all my notification and statuses up top. The fact that the developer options gives me that is one thing I love about android. Also, per my OCD, hiding the notch gives my 3XL a sense of symmetry with the bezels that I never knew I needed. I'll just switch back and forth when I want.

What about you? Do you embrace or hide the Pixel 3 XL's notch?

