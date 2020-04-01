If you're a weather nerd, yesterday was likely a frustrating day for you. Apple announced that it was purchasing the popular weather service Dark Sky, and as a result of this, the company's Android app is officially no more.

This resulted in a lot of commotion and chatter on Twitter, along with people on a new hunt to find a replacement for their daily weather info. Going a step further, it also started a conversation about weather apps in general and why some people get so excited about them.

One such conversation began in the AC forums, with it going as follows:

What about you? Do you care about Android weather apps?

Join the conversation in the forums!