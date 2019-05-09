Best answer: Probably not. EA Access does not require Xbox Live Gold on Xbox One, so it's safe to guess that you won't need PlayStation Plus to use it on PS4.

What is EA Access?

EA Access is a digital game subscription service that gives you access to a catalog of EA-published and developed games. Members also receive a 10% discount on EA digital purchases and are allowed to take part in 10-hour free trials of newly released games.

How do we know EA Access on PS4 does not require PlayStation Plus?

We don't exactly know for sure because neither EA nor PlayStation have specified, but it's almost a sure bet that it will not since EA Access on Xbox One doesn't require Xbox Live Gold. If EA or PlayStation were to require it, you could imagine the backlash the decision would receive.

If anything, PlayStation is usually more lenient when it comes to its online service and requires it for fewer programs/games than Xbox does. For example, a lot of free-to-play multiplayer games on Xbox One, like Apex Legends, require Xbox Live Gold, while PlayStation users do not need PS Plus to play Apex Legends on PS4.

Will I still need PlayStation Plus to play multiplayer titles on EA Access?

Yes. If it's a game that you usually need PS Plus for online multiplayer, then you'll still need PS Plus, regardless of whether you got the game through EA Access. This applies to the multiplayer modes and other online features in games like Battlefield 1, Star Wars Battlefront II, Titanfall 2, and other multiplayer titles.

Where can I sign up for EA Access on PlayStation 4?

Because EA Access doesn't launch on PlayStation 4 until July, you can't subscribe to the service just yet. What you can do is go to EA's website and sign up to be notified via email when it becomes available.