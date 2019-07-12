Best answer: The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 support just two audio codecs in: AAC and SBC.
What is a Bluetooth codec?
While Bluetooth headphones have become a staple for many folks, there is a lot that goes into what makes these headphones work. Sure, there's the pairing process which is easier for some headphones compared to others, but then you dive into things like quality and codecs.
Essentially, a Bluetooth codec is how the signal is transmitted between the source (your phone) and the headphones. There are a few different codecs that headphones may feature, with SBC and AAC being two of the most common found.
SBC stands for Subband Coding is the default codec and can be found in every set of Bluetooth headphones that you buy. When your headphones use this codec, the audio stream is uncompressed, which provides better sound quality, depending on the conditions.
AAC stands for Advanced Audio Coding and was primarily used back in the days before music streaming. The audio playback will likely be crystal clear, and you will hear the hi's, lows, and everything in between.
What codecs are found in the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700?
SBC and AAC are not the only advanced audio codecs available in Bluetooth headphones. However, those are the only two that are found in the Bose Noise Cancelling 700.
This is a bit surprising considering the competition that Bose is working against in the likes of Sony. For example, the Sony WH1000XM3 supports SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX-HD, and LDAC, which gives users access to higher-quality audio playback.
