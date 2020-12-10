What you need to know
- The next Disney+ Premier Access film will be Raya and the Last Dragon on March 5.
- Raya and the Last Dragon will launch on Disney+ at the same time it launches in theaters.
- A price change was not mentioned, so it seems it will be a flat $30 fee to unlock just as Mulan was.
The pandemic and the continued closure of theaters in many markets have pushed back movie releases long enough, and Disney will be launching Raya and the Last Dragon on March 5 as a Disney+ Premier Access title, the same day it releases in theaters. Like the previous Premier Access movie, Mulan, Raya will be a one-time $30 upcharge fee that unlocks the movie for as long as you subscribe to the service.
Raya's first theatrical trailer launched back in October and gave us an adorably badass look at one of our two title characters as well as her rotund sidekick, Tuk Tuk, which goes from tiny trap-springer to massive mount over the course of Raya's training to become a proud warrior. We got some quick glimpses at Raya's world in this trailer, but we still don't quite know what's going to kick off her epic quest to find "the last dragon".
I don't know about you, but I'm pleased as punch to be able to watch this from the comfort of my couch rather than having to go to a theater in four months — when we'll only just be seeing vaccinations starting in the U.S. and cases will still likely be high. If you're not wanting to pay extra for a movie that'll eventually be available for all Disney+ subscribers, that's fine; the delay between Premier Access and wide release seems to be 3-4 months.
