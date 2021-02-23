What you need to know
- Disney+ has added a new general entertainment channel under the Star brand.
- The new Star brand is home to a large collection of movies and TV shows from Disney Television Studios, 20th Century Studios, 20th Television, ABC, Searchlight Pictures, and more.
- Along with the Star Brand, Disney+ has also introduced new parental controls, allowing users to limit access to content for specific profiles.
Just as promised, Disney+ today added a new general entertainment channel for its subscribers under the Star brand. The dedicated Star brand page can now be accessed for free by users in Australia, Canada, Europe, New Zealand, and Singapore.
The new Star brand page in the Disney+ app brings a huge library of movies and TV shows from Disney Television Studios, FX Productions, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures, and more to subscribers outside the U.S. These include popular TV series like Grey's Anatomy, 24, The X-Files, Lost, and Family Guy. Star also offers brand-new originals such as Big Sky Kelley, Love, Simon spin-off series Love, Victor, adult animated sitcom Solar Opposites, and drama series Helstrom.
While you won't have to pay extra for the new content under the Star brand, Disney+ is getting a price hike in regions where the brand has been launched. In the UK, the price is going up from £5.99 to £7.99 per month, or £59.99 to £79.99. However, if you are an existing Disney+ subscriber, you will continue to pay the existing price until August.
Disney+ says the Star will expand to Eastern Europe, Hong Kong, Japan, and South Korea later this year. In Latin America, Star will be offered as a separate streaming service, Star+.
Along with the new Star brand, Disney+ has also introduced new parental controls to its app, which allow you to limit access to content for profiles and even add a PIN to lock profiles with access to mature content.
Review: The Skagen Jorn Hybrid HR is a solid smartwatch alternative
Smartwatches aren't for everyone, and for those people, we have gadgets like the Skagen Jorn Hybrid HR. With two-week battery life and a gorgeous design, is this hybrid watch worth its $195 asking price?
LG's crazy rollable Android phone may not be coming after all
As per a new report, LG has halted the development of its "Rollable" phone, which it teased at CES last month. The phone was expected to go on sale in the second half of the year.
These are the best Movies on HBO Max right now
HBO Max has a variety of original films and fan-favorite movies streaming now for subscribers, including new releases from WarnerMedia. Here's a full rundown of the best movies on HBO Max this month.
How could you not want to put these Baby Yoda decals on your car?
If you love Baby Yoda as much as we do, then you'll want to show it off everywhere you can, including on your car. Check out these great car decals representing The Child and show the world that you know The Way.