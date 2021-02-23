Just as promised, Disney+ today added a new general entertainment channel for its subscribers under the Star brand. The dedicated Star brand page can now be accessed for free by users in Australia, Canada, Europe, New Zealand, and Singapore.

The new Star brand page in the Disney+ app brings a huge library of movies and TV shows from Disney Television Studios, FX Productions, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures, and more to subscribers outside the U.S. These include popular TV series like Grey's Anatomy, 24, The X-Files, Lost, and Family Guy. Star also offers brand-new originals such as Big Sky Kelley, Love, Simon spin-off series Love, Victor, adult animated sitcom Solar Opposites, and drama series Helstrom.

While you won't have to pay extra for the new content under the Star brand, Disney+ is getting a price hike in regions where the brand has been launched. In the UK, the price is going up from £5.99 to £7.99 per month, or £59.99 to £79.99. However, if you are an existing Disney+ subscriber, you will continue to pay the existing price until August.

Disney+ says the Star will expand to Eastern Europe, Hong Kong, Japan, and South Korea later this year. In Latin America, Star will be offered as a separate streaming service, Star+.

Along with the new Star brand, Disney+ has also introduced new parental controls to its app, which allow you to limit access to content for profiles and even add a PIN to lock profiles with access to mature content.