Life is busy and there are too many great things to watch. That makes it inevitable that you're going to start a show or movie and get interrupted, only to need to pick up where you left off later, perhaps even on a different device.

One thing that makes all of this work so seamlessly on streaming apps is the "Continue Watching" section found in almost every app. Unfortunately for Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars fans, Disney+ launched without such a section in its app earlier this month.

Well, that's all about to change. Starting on November 26, the Disney+ app began rolling out the "Continue Watching" section in the app across its many platforms. It can be found right near the top under the featured row, making it easy to jump back in wherever you left off so you can get your baby Yoda fix for the day.

The update appears to be happening on the server-side so you won't even have to download and install a new version of the app. Of course, you should update it and all of your apps anyways for the best security and experience.

According to Cord Cutters News via 9to5Google, the "Continue Watching" section is not a "new" feature to the Disney+ app. It turns out, Disney removed this along with other features to address issues users were having logging in during the launch. Apparently, the surge of 10 million subscribers joining on day one was a bit too much for the app to handle. However, now that things have stabilized Disney is rolling features back out to the app.