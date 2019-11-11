The popular Discord chat service has quietly added (via XDA Developers) a new AMOLED dark theme to the latest version of its Android app. As the name of the theme suggests, it has been optimized for devices with an AMOLED display. While you are highly unlikely to notice any difference in terms of battery life, the new complely black theme may look more pleasing to you than the existing "Dark" theme.

The new AMOLED dark theme is currently available on Discord version 9.8.2 or later. To find the hidden "AMOLED optimized mode (experimental)" option, you will need to make your way to Settings > Appearance and then tap on the "Dark" option 10 times. You will then receive a toast notification saying, "Brave one, the path to darkness opens!" Then, you should be able to see the hidden option below the "Light" and "Dark" options.