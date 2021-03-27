Can the Bodysnatcher get revenge in one of the most anticipated boxing rematches of recent times? Read on for your full guide to watching an Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte 2 live stream and don't miss a single punch.

Taking place in the somewhat unusual setting of the Europa Point Sports Complex in Gibraltar, this much-delayed heavyweight title clash brings together Brixton-born Whyte against Russian champ Alexander Povetkin for the second time.

Their first meeting back in August saw Whyte in control of the fight and cruising to the WBC interim heavyweight title.

But the fifth round saw Povetkin pull out an extraordinary uppercut from out of nowhere, ending the fight in spectacular style.

Having twice been postponed in order to allow for Povetkin to recover from Covid-19, followed by a further delay due to coronavirus travel restrictions, this hugely anticipated second installment is now finally set to take place this Saturday.

Read on to find out how to watch the Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte 2 no matter where you are in the world.

Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte 2: Where and when?

This huge fight is set to take place this Saturday at the Europa Point Sports Complex in Gibraltar. The undercard is set to start at around 6pm GMT / 2pm ET / 11am PT / 5am AEDT (Sunday) with ring walks for the main event expected at around 10.30pm GMT / 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT / 9.30am AEDT.

Watch Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte 2 online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters showing this massive huge further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte 2 but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

