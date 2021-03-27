Can the Bodysnatcher get revenge in one of the most anticipated boxing rematches of recent times? Read on for your full guide to watching an Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte 2 live stream and don't miss a single punch.
Taking place in the somewhat unusual setting of the Europa Point Sports Complex in Gibraltar, this much-delayed heavyweight title clash brings together Brixton-born Whyte against Russian champ Alexander Povetkin for the second time.
Their first meeting back in August saw Whyte in control of the fight and cruising to the WBC interim heavyweight title.
But the fifth round saw Povetkin pull out an extraordinary uppercut from out of nowhere, ending the fight in spectacular style.
Having twice been postponed in order to allow for Povetkin to recover from Covid-19, followed by a further delay due to coronavirus travel restrictions, this hugely anticipated second installment is now finally set to take place this Saturday.
Read on to find out how to watch the Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte 2 no matter where you are in the world.
Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte 2: Where and when?
This huge fight is set to take place this Saturday at the Europa Point Sports Complex in Gibraltar. The undercard is set to start at around 6pm GMT / 2pm ET / 11am PT / 5am AEDT (Sunday) with ring walks for the main event expected at around 10.30pm GMT / 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT / 9.30am AEDT.
Watch Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte 2 online from outside your country
We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters showing this massive huge further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte 2 but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
How to watch Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte 2 online in the U.S.
Streaming service DAZN has nabbed the live broadcast rights for this long-awaited showdown.
Coverage of the main event is expected to start at 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT on the subscription channel.
A DAZN contract costs $19.99 per month or $99.99 for the year.
How to stream Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte 2 live in the UK
British boxing fans looking to watch this big clash in London will need to head to Sky Box Office as they have exclusive rights to show this fight live via pay-per-view along with its undercard.
You'll need to splash out £19.95 to gain access to the bout, which will all get you reruns of the fight. Build-up and coverage of the undercard is set to start after 6pm GMT with the main event due to get underway around 10.30pm GMT.
If you're a cord-cutter, Sky's over-the-top streaming platform NOW (formerly Now TV) is also showing the fight for the same price. So if you don't already have Sky and just want this one-off event then this is your option.
How to stream Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte 2 live in Canada
Like the U.S., streaming service DAZN is the network to head to for Candian fight fans wanting to watch the action from Gibraltar. Fight time is expected around 6pm ET / 3pm PT for the main event.
DAZN is still offering a FREE trial in Canada for new customers, meaning you can watch Saturday's fight essentially for free.
Subscriptions to the service normally cost $20 per month or $150 annually.
Live stream Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte 2 in Australia
It's the same story Down Under, with streaming service DAZN has the Australian rights to show the Whyte vs Povetkin rematch.
The headline act is expected to start at around 9.30am AEDT in Australia on Sunday morning.
A DAZN subscription is currently ridiculously cheap in Australia where it costs an initial price of AUS$2.99 a month.
