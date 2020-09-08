Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 PlusSource: Joe Maring / Android Central

Given the fairly stagnant market for Android tablets, it's always interesting and somewhat exciting when a new one comes out. Samsung recently opened pre-orders for its two latest additions, with those being the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+.

Both tablets are focused on delivering premium user experiences, offering things like the Snapdragon 865+ processor and 120Hz displays.

Verizon is offering the Pixel 4a for just $10/mo on new Unlimited lines

A few of our AC forum members have been talking about the machines, with some of them already getting their per-orders in. Here's what they had to say:

buzzy3970

Was so excited to pre-order that I pre-ordered the wrong model. Kept wondering why it was so cheap smh. Guess I'll go cancel. Hopefully get 10% off.

Reply
jrsharp70

256gb S7+ with keyboard case here. I don't need that much storage, but the 8gb RAM matter. I got the gaming controller free, and the keyboard half off, and $450 for my tab S6. I'm considering a 45w fast charger with my Samsung points, depends on how the 25w charger performs.

Reply
TeeZee1000

I just ordered the same thing today, diidnt see the free controller option though. When is the delivery date on everybody's? Mine is the 22nd.

Reply
tadpoles

I ordered a Fold 2 instead of the Tab S7+. I hope I made the right choice.

Reply

What about you? Did you pre-order the Galaxy Tab S7?

Join the conversation in the forums!