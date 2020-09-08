Given the fairly stagnant market for Android tablets, it's always interesting and somewhat exciting when a new one comes out. Samsung recently opened pre-orders for its two latest additions, with those being the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+.

Both tablets are focused on delivering premium user experiences, offering things like the Snapdragon 865+ processor and 120Hz displays.

A few of our AC forum members have been talking about the machines, with some of them already getting their per-orders in. Here's what they had to say:

