Yesterday, December 7, Google began rolling out the December 2020 security patch to Pixel devices. In addition to the usual assortment of bug fixes, this update also includes a brand new Pixel Feature Drop!

This latest Feature Drop has a lot to offer, with older Pixels getting many of the hallmark features introduced on the Pixel 5 — such as Hold for Me and Extreme Battery Saver. Google also introduced some all-new features, namely Adaptive Charging for even safer charging of your phone overnight.

