Yesterday, December 7, Google began rolling out the December 2020 security patch to Pixel devices. In addition to the usual assortment of bug fixes, this update also includes a brand new Pixel Feature Drop!
This latest Feature Drop has a lot to offer, with older Pixels getting many of the hallmark features introduced on the Pixel 5 — such as Hold for Me and Extreme Battery Saver. Google also introduced some all-new features, namely Adaptive Charging for even safer charging of your phone overnight.
Taking a gander through the AC forums, a lot of our members are already rocking the new software.
What about you? Did you get the December 2020 security patch?
Join the conversation in the forums!
Early access review: Temtem is a work in progress for PS5
Temtem has a lot going for it, but in Early Access, it's still a ways off from being a true Pokémon competitor. With the right support (and chat moderation) I think it could be a hit.
Review: Vari Electric Standing Desk makes working from home a joy
I've reviewed a lot of different products in 2020. Among all of them, the Vari Electric Standing Desk shines bright as the most noteworthy. It's high-quality, has ample features, and has completely changed how I work from home.
Review: Sony's new PS5 headset has good sound but a bad mic
Sony's own Pulse 3D wireless headset for the PS5 is a great first-party accessory. Though I don't think it beats some of the competition and lacks premium features, it does its job at providing clear 3D audio in a form factor that's comfortable to wear for hours at a time.
The top LG smartphones you need to know about
LG isn't as widely known in the smartphone space as Samsung or Google, but it still has a lot of solid phones at great prices. Which ones should you care about? We've got you covered.