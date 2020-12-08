Pixel 5 Sexy AfSource: Alex Dobie / Android Central

Yesterday, December 7, Google began rolling out the December 2020 security patch to Pixel devices. In addition to the usual assortment of bug fixes, this update also includes a brand new Pixel Feature Drop!

This latest Feature Drop has a lot to offer, with older Pixels getting many of the hallmark features introduced on the Pixel 5 — such as Hold for Me and Extreme Battery Saver. Google also introduced some all-new features, namely Adaptive Charging for even safer charging of your phone overnight.

Taking a gander through the AC forums, a lot of our members are already rocking the new software.

HyperM3

Unlocked on AT&amp;T, downloading now - 136mb Also my google play services is now back on October from September

Scott337

Verizon must be tweaking something 5G related again. My Verizon Pixel 4XL updated this afternoon. Waiting til next week I guess for the wife's Pixel 5.

idiotekniques

downloading now on a locked AT&amp;T device

Morty2264

Yay! That's so exciting!

What about you? Did you get the December 2020 security patch?

