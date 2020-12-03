In the world of budget Android phones, we often praise Motorola's Moto G series as being one of the best out there for quality handsets at low prices. In 2020, we saw the release of the Moto G Stylus, Moto G Power, and Moto G Fast (along with plenty more outside of the U.S.).
Moto G phones certainly have their problems, but if you're looking to spend no more than $200 - $300 on your next Android, they continually stand out as market leaders.
A few of our AC forum members recently started talking about their Moto G ownership, saying:
This got us to wondering — Did you buy a Moto G phone in 2020?
