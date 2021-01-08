OnePlus 8T reviewSource: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central

Last year's OnePlus 8T is an interesting device. The phone offers a ton of specs and features given its price, and in a bubble, it's a pretty incredible deal. We said it struck a perfect balance in our OnePlus 8T review, praising the fast performance, AMOLED display, good cameras, etc.

The issue with the OnePlus 8T, however, is that it was faced with extremely tough competition. Whether it be the Galaxy S20 FE or the previous OnePlus 8 that came out before it, the 8T found itself in an awkward spot.

One forum member recently started talking about their new OnePlus 8T, sparking a small conversation:

So after owning an S9 since the month it became available in the states, I've decided to switch to an OP8T. O was very reluctant at first, as I've only owned Samsung devices for over 10 years. What ultimately made me switch is that I grew tired of lugging around two phones (work and personal, both Samsung). I've had this phone for about a week now and I must say, it's a very smooth device, that...

So glad you are loving your OnePlus 8T! I've heard that it is a very smooth, seamless experience. Unfortunately I am not a OP owner so I can't give you any tips or tricks - except to definitely take advantage of that Warp Charge feature! I've heard it's amazing! Enjoy!

Given the odd position of the OnePlus 8T, it got us to wondering — Did you buy the phone?

