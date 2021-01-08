Last year's OnePlus 8T is an interesting device. The phone offers a ton of specs and features given its price, and in a bubble, it's a pretty incredible deal. We said it struck a perfect balance in our OnePlus 8T review, praising the fast performance, AMOLED display, good cameras, etc.
The issue with the OnePlus 8T, however, is that it was faced with extremely tough competition. Whether it be the Galaxy S20 FE or the previous OnePlus 8 that came out before it, the 8T found itself in an awkward spot.
One forum member recently started talking about their new OnePlus 8T, sparking a small conversation:
Given the odd position of the OnePlus 8T, it got us to wondering — Did you buy the phone?
