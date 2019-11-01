At BlizzCon 2019, Blizzard revealed the long-awaited Diablo IV, latest in the series of top-down, demon-obliterating games. Diablo IV is a sort of return to form for the series, with art and styles that longtime fans will appreciate. Blizzard stated that the game is a world of gore, occultism, and horror, where victories are never clean or guaranteed.
What is Diablo IV?
Diablo IV is the long-anticipated sequel to Diablo III, which first released on PC back in 2011. At BlizzCon 2019, Blizzard confirmed that multiple Diablo titles were in development, one of which was clearly Diablo IV. You can check out the Diablo IV reveal trailer below:
What does Diablo IV's gameplay look like?
While Diablo IV is using a far harsher tone than Diablo III, the gameplay is still classic top-down action-RPG. There will be friendly towns where you can meet up and trade with other players. There'll also be PvP zones. You can take a look at the first gameplay trailer here:
Diablo IV features
Veteran fans of the series will notice that Diablo IV is taking a much darker tone all around. The art style and mood are grittier, meant to evoke the harshness of the world, like in Diablo II. Bleak tones and Gothic architecture dominate the visuals. The reveal trailer further emphasized this harsh, oppressive tone. There are three classes that have been revealed so far: the Barbarian, Druid and Sorceress. Diablo IV is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.
When will Diablo IV release?
There's no release date right now but Diablo IV will likely be released sometime in 2020.
