A group of developers recently managed to get Windows 10 running on a Samsung Galaxy S8. Windows 10 is currently quite limited on the hacked Galaxy S8, as it's unable to support touch, cameras, or other sensors at this time. One of the lead developers, Evsio0n, shared insight into the project with Windows Latest. Specifically, the project aims to bring Windows 10 on ARM to Android devices.

The project had a leap forward as a memory leak bug was fixed in the Windows 10 ARM project for Snapdragon 835.

Developers often place a challenge on themselves to put operating systems onto devices they were never meant to touch. For example, people got Windows 95 running on a Nintendo 3DS XL back in 2016. Another group of developers says they got Windows 10 running on a Xiaomi Mi6.

Projects like this one won't result in people being able to download Windows 10 onto their Android flagships. Instead, they're fun projects developers can work on to challenge themselves and have fun seeing what they can make a device do.