Beyond: Two Souls, Heavy Rain, and Detroit: Become Human are interesting projects that play out more like interactive films than games. Despite this, these experiences have a strong following — especially on PlayStation — ever since Heavy Rain came out all those years ago. This formula has also been emulated by developers like Supermassive Games, the team behind horror sensation Until Dawn. Recently, Supermassive Games announced that it's going multiplatform and bringing a new horror anthology to Xbox One. It looks like Quantic Dream is also going the same route.

Today, Quantic Dream announced that its aim is to be on "all platforms" after receiving funding from Chinese internet company NetEase. According to Eurogamer , Quantic Dream bosses David Cage and Guillaume de Fondaumière said they're leaving PlayStation exclusivity behind and that this was a new beginning for their company. Fondaumière said the following during an interview.

Our objective is to be present on all platforms where there is an audience that can enjoy our experiences. We will, of course, continue developing on PlayStation, a platform that we know very well after having worked with Sony for twelve years, but we will also be present on all other relevant platforms.

This is great news for Xbox One and possibly Nintendo Switch owners who have been craving such games. Not everyone can purchase multiple consoles, so exclusive developers going multiplatform is cause for celebration. It increases accessibility and that seems to be the new trend in the gaming industry with programs like Xbox Play Anywhere and cross-progression. Keep in mind that the portable nature of the Nintendo Switch puts constraints on computational power so this is by no means a guarantee.

We can't wait to see what Quantic Dream releases in the future! How do you feel about this news? Let us know.