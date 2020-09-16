Demons Souls Tower KnightSource: Sony (screenshot)

What you need to know

  • Demon's Souls is being remade for the PS5 by Bluepoint Games and Sony Japan Studios.
  • During the PS5 games showcase today, we got to see some new gameplay.
  • Demon's Souls does nto have a release date right now.

The long-speculated Demon's Souls PS5 remake, announced earlier this year at the Future of Gaming event, is being developed by Bluepoint Games and Sony Japan Studios. Today, during the PS5 games showcase, a new trailer revealed that Demon's Souls PS5 remake, showing a variety of bosses and enemies.

Demon's Souls has been completely rebuilt and features a quality mode focusing on the graphics, as well as a performance mode that focuses on the framerate.

