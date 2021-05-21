You should be using two-factor authentication on every account that gives you the option. There is no better way to keep your account secure and no matter who you are you should want all of your accounts to be as secure as possible. It also doesn't matter which phone you use — 2FA works with a cheap Android phone, the best Android phone, or an iPhone. You've heard all of this before. All two-factor methods are not created equal though. Like every other user-facing security measure you have to trade some convenience for protection and the most secure methods of 2FA are also the least convenient. Conversely, the most convenient methods are also the least secure. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more We're going to take a look at the different ways you can use two-factor authentication and discuss the pros and cons of each. Avoid at all costs, though it's still better than nothing 4. SMS-based two-factor authentication

Getting a text message with a two-factor code is the most popular way to secure an online account. Unfortunately, it's also the worst way. SMS-based 2FA is easy and convenient. It's also not very secure. You give your phone number when you sign up for an account or if you go back and enable 2FA at a later time, and after the number is verified it's used to send you a code anytime you need to authenticate that you are really you. It's super easy and super convenient which means plenty of people use it and plenty of companies offer it as the only means to secure an account. Ease of use and convenience are great things, but nothing else about SMS is good. SMS was never designed to be a secure means of communication and since it's an industry standard, even an app like Signal that does offer encrypted and secure messaging still sends SMS messages as plain text. Nathan Collier, a senior malware intelligence analyst at Malwarebytes, describes SMS like this: SMS text messages, which are sent and stored on servers in plain text, can be intercepted during transit. Moreover, it's possible for SMS messages to be sent to the wrong number. And when messages reach the correct number, there is no notification from the recipient as to whether the message was read or even received. A bigger problem is that carriers can (and have been) tricked into authorizing a new SIM card using the phone number of someone else. If someone really wanted to get access to your bank account or order a bunch of stuff from Amazon using your credit card, all they need to do is convince someone at your carrier that they're you, you lost your phone, and you need your number moved to a new SIM card that they happen to be holding. You should just probably use this 3. Authenticator apps

Authentication apps like Google Authenticator or Authy offer a big improvement over SMS-based 2FA. They work using what's called Time-Based One Time Passwords (TOTP) that an application on your phone can generate using a complex algorithm without any sort of network connection. A website or service uses the same algorithm to make sure the code is correct. Authenticator apps are better than SMS for 2FA, but they are not foolproof. Since they work offline TOTP style 2FA isn't subject to the same problems that using SMS is, but it's not without its own set of flaws. Security researchers have shown that it is possible to intercept and manipulate the data you're sending when you enter the TOTP on a website, but it's not easy. The real problem comes from phishing. It's possible to build a phishing website that looks and acts just like the real thing and even passes along the credentials you supply, like your password and the TOTP generated by an authenticator app so you can log in to the real service. It also logs itself in at the same time and can act as if it were you without the service you're using knowing the difference. After all, the right credentials were supplied. Another disadvantage is that it might not be easy to get the codes you need if you lose your phone. Some authenticator apps like Authy work across devices and use a central password to set things up so you can be back up and running in no time and most companies will provide a set of backup codes you can keep for times when everything goes south. Since that data is also being sent across the internet it weakens the effectiveness of using TOTP but offers greater convenience to users. Safe and convenient, but not common 2. Push-based 2FA

Some services, most notably Apple and Google, can send a prompt to your phone during a login attempt. This prompt tells you that someone is trying to log into your account, can also give an approximate location, and asks you to approve or deny the request. If it's you, you tap a button and it just works. A notification for 2FA is super easy and super convenient. Don't lose your phone though. Push-based 2FA improves on SMS 2FA and TOTP authentication in a couple of ways. It's even more convenient because it all works through a standard notification on your phone — all you need to do is read and tap. It's also much more resistant to phishing and so far has shown itself to be very "hack" resistant. Never say never, though. Push-based 2FA also magnifies some of SMS and TOTP's disadvantages: you have to be online through an actual data connection (voice and text cell plans won't work) and you have to be holding the right device to get the message. It's also not very standardized so you can expect to use a login prompt on your Google Pixel to authenticate your other accounts. Outside of these two very real drawbacks, push-based 2FA has been shown to be secure and convenient. It's also going to factor into Google's future plans to enforce 2FA for your Google account going forward. The winner! But also annoying! 1. Hardware-based 2FA

Using a separate piece of hardware like an authenticator device or a U2F security key is the best way to secure any online account. It's also the least convenient and the least popular. You set it up using the hardware and whenever you want to login from a new device or after an amount of time that's set by an account administrator you need to produce the same device to get back in. It works by the device sending a signed challenge code back to the server that is specific to the site, your account, and the device itself. So far U2F has been phish-proof and hack-proof. Again, never say never.

Using a U2F key is the least convenient but most secure way to do two-factor authentication. It's probably not for you because it's a PITA.