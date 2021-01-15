Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War ScreenshotSource: Activision

  • December 2020 NPD results are in.
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was the best-selling game of December 2020, followed by Cyberpunk 2077.
  • The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console of December 2020 and the year overall.

Every month, NPD Group releases information on the best-selling games, game consoles and accessories across all video game platforms in the United States. While it doesn't account for total worldwide sales, it does provide a nice look at one of the largest video game markets. Mat Piscatella, a fantastic analyst for NPD, has shared the results for December 2020.

December 2020 saw a total of $7.7 billion in sales, with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War retaining its spot at #1. Cyberpunk 2077, despite its launch woes and lack of digital tracking, debuted at the #2 spot, while Assassin's Creed Valhalla falls into third place.

Here are the December 2020 results:

  • Total sales: $7.7 billion, up 25% year-over-year.
  • Video game accessories: $546 million, up 15% year-over-year.
  • Video game hardware: $1.35 billion, up 38% year-over-year.

December 2020 NPD Here are the top 20 games sold in the U.S.

  1. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  2. Cyberpunk 2077*
  3. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  4. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  5. Madden NFL 21
  6. Animal Crossing: New Horizons*
  7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe*
  8. NBA 2K21
  9. Immortals Fenyx Rising
  10. Super Mario 3D All-Stars*
  11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*
  12. Just Dance 2021
  13. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity*
  14. FIFA 21
  15. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe*
  16. Super Mario Odyssey*
  17. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
  18. Super Mario Party*
  19. Ring Fit Adventure
  20. Mortal Kombat 11
  • *Digital sales not included

December 2020 NPD Here are the best-selling games of August 2020 by platform:

December 2020 NPD PlayStation platforms

  1. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  2. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  3. Cyberpunk 2077
  4. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  5. Madden NFL 21
  6. NBA 2K21
  7. Ghost of Tsushima
  8. FIFA 21
  9. Immortals Fenyx Immortals
  10. Demon's Souls

December 2020 NPD Xbox platforms

  1. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  2. Cyberpunk 2077
  3. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  4. Madden NFL 21
  5. NBA 2K21
  6. Immortals Fenyx Rising
  7. FIFA 21
  8. Watch Dogs Legion
  9. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  10. Forza Horizon 4

December 2020 NPD Nintendo Switch

  1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  3. Super Mario 3D All-Stars
  4. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  5. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
  6. Just Dance 2021
  7. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
  8. Super Mario Odyssey
  9. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  10. Super Mario Party

Here are the top 20 best-selling games of 2020 in the U.S:

  1. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons*
  4. Madden NFL 21
  5. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  6. The Last of Us Part 2
  7. Ghost of Tsushima
  8. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe*
  9. Super Mario 3D All-Stars*
  10. Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  11. Marvel's Avengers
  12. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  13. NBA 2K21
  14. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*
  15. FIFA 21
  16. Mortal Kombat 11
  17. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
  18. MLB: The Show 20
  19. Cyberpunk 2077*
  20. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2

That's all we've got for this month's report. For more information, be sure to check Piscatella's thread here. You can also check out last month's NPD report.

