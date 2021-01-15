What you need to know
- December 2020 NPD results are in.
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was the best-selling game of December 2020, followed by Cyberpunk 2077.
- The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console of December 2020 and the year overall.
Every month, NPD Group releases information on the best-selling games, game consoles and accessories across all video game platforms in the United States. While it doesn't account for total worldwide sales, it does provide a nice look at one of the largest video game markets. Mat Piscatella, a fantastic analyst for NPD, has shared the results for December 2020.
December 2020 saw a total of $7.7 billion in sales, with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War retaining its spot at #1. Cyberpunk 2077, despite its launch woes and lack of digital tracking, debuted at the #2 spot, while Assassin's Creed Valhalla falls into third place.
Here are the December 2020 results:
- Total sales: $7.7 billion, up 25% year-over-year.
- Video game accessories: $546 million, up 15% year-over-year.
- Video game hardware: $1.35 billion, up 38% year-over-year.
December 2020 NPD Here are the top 20 games sold in the U.S.
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Cyberpunk 2077*
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Madden NFL 21
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons*
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe*
- NBA 2K21
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars*
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*
- Just Dance 2021
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity*
- FIFA 21
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe*
- Super Mario Odyssey*
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
- Super Mario Party*
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Mortal Kombat 11
- *Digital sales not included
December 2020 NPD Here are the best-selling games of August 2020 by platform:
December 2020 NPD PlayStation platforms
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Madden NFL 21
- NBA 2K21
- Ghost of Tsushima
- FIFA 21
- Immortals Fenyx Immortals
- Demon's Souls
December 2020 NPD Xbox platforms
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Madden NFL 21
- NBA 2K21
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- FIFA 21
- Watch Dogs Legion
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Forza Horizon 4
December 2020 NPD Nintendo Switch
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
- Just Dance 2021
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Super Mario Odyssey
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Super Mario Party
Here are the top 20 best-selling games of 2020 in the U.S:
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons*
- Madden NFL 21
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- The Last of Us Part 2
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe*
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars*
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Marvel's Avengers
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- NBA 2K21
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*
- FIFA 21
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- MLB: The Show 20
- Cyberpunk 2077*
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2
That's all we've got for this month's report. For more information, be sure to check Piscatella's thread here. You can also check out last month's NPD report.
