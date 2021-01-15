Every month, NPD Group releases information on the best-selling games, game consoles and accessories across all video game platforms in the United States. While it doesn't account for total worldwide sales, it does provide a nice look at one of the largest video game markets. Mat Piscatella, a fantastic analyst for NPD, has shared the results for December 2020.

December 2020 saw a total of $7.7 billion in sales, with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War retaining its spot at #1. Cyberpunk 2077, despite its launch woes and lack of digital tracking, debuted at the #2 spot, while Assassin's Creed Valhalla falls into third place.

Here are the December 2020 results:

Total sales: $7.7 billion, up 25% year-over-year.

Video game accessories: $546 million, up 15% year-over-year.

Video game hardware: $1.35 billion, up 38% year-over-year.

December 2020 NPD Here are the top 20 games sold in the U.S.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cyberpunk 2077* Assassin's Creed Valhalla Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Madden NFL 21 Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Mario Kart 8 Deluxe* NBA 2K21 Immortals Fenyx Rising Super Mario 3D All-Stars* Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Just Dance 2021 Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity* FIFA 21 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe* Super Mario Odyssey* The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Super Mario Party* Ring Fit Adventure Mortal Kombat 11

*Digital sales not included

December 2020 NPD Here are the best-selling games of August 2020 by platform:

December 2020 NPD PlayStation platforms

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Cyberpunk 2077 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Madden NFL 21 NBA 2K21 Ghost of Tsushima FIFA 21 Immortals Fenyx Immortals Demon's Souls

December 2020 NPD Xbox platforms

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cyberpunk 2077 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Madden NFL 21 NBA 2K21 Immortals Fenyx Rising FIFA 21 Watch Dogs Legion Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Forza Horizon 4

December 2020 NPD Nintendo Switch

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario 3D All-Stars Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Just Dance 2021 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Super Mario Odyssey The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Super Mario Party

Here are the top 20 best-selling games of 2020 in the U.S:

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Madden NFL 21 Assassin's Creed Valhalla The Last of Us Part 2 Ghost of Tsushima Mario Kart 8 Deluxe* Super Mario 3D All-Stars* Final Fantasy 7 Remake Marvel's Avengers Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales NBA 2K21 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* FIFA 21 Mortal Kombat 11 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot MLB: The Show 20 Cyberpunk 2077* Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2

That's all we've got for this month's report. For more information, be sure to check Piscatella's thread here. You can also check out last month's NPD report.