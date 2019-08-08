Death Stranding is one of the most anticipated upcoming games for PlayStation 4 users but as it turns out, the game might not be exclusive to Sony's console. As first spotted by ResetEra user vestan, Sony's official webpage listing games that are exclusive to the PlayStation 4 no longer has any mention of Death Stranding. Using the Wayback Machine, we can verify that as recently as May 2019, Death Stranding was one of the games on the list, so it has been removed.

While a lot of people are saying this means the game is coming to PC, there have been signs before this. There was even a now-deleted Q&A where the game was said to be coming to PlayStation 4 first, with a PC version following. Back before we even knew the game would be called Death Stranding or star Norman Reedus, the announcement video of the partnership between Sony Interactive Entertainment and Kojima Productions explicitly stated the game would be console exclusive to the PlayStation 4.