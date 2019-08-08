What you need to know
- Death Stranding is no longer listed as a PlayStation 4-exclusive game by Sony.
- When the deal was first made between Sony and Kojima back in 2016, .
- Death Stranding is currently set to be available on PlayStation 4 on November 8, 2019.
- You can preorder Death Stranding for $60 from Amazon, or $70 for the steelbook version.
Death Stranding is one of the most anticipated upcoming games for PlayStation 4 users but as it turns out, the game might not be exclusive to Sony's console. As first spotted by ResetEra user vestan, Sony's official webpage listing games that are exclusive to the PlayStation 4 no longer has any mention of Death Stranding. Using the Wayback Machine, we can verify that as recently as May 2019, Death Stranding was one of the games on the list, so it has been removed.
While a lot of people are saying this means the game is coming to PC, there have been signs before this. There was even a now-deleted Q&A where the game was said to be coming to PlayStation 4 first, with a PC version following. Back before we even knew the game would be called Death Stranding or star Norman Reedus, the announcement video of the partnership between Sony Interactive Entertainment and Kojima Productions explicitly stated the game would be console exclusive to the PlayStation 4.
"The first software title created by the newly formed Kojima Productions will be console exclusive to PlayStation 4."
Due to the game later being announced to use Sony's proprietary Decima engine (the same engine in Horizon Zero Dawn, Until Dawn and Killzone: Shadowfall) assumptions were that the PC version had been cancelled. With this latest development however, it seems safe to say a PC version is coming in the future sometime after the PlayStation 4 release, which is currently set for November 8, 2019.
For more information on Death Stranding, you can check out a trailer that was released showing off Heartman, a man who lives and dies in 21-minute cycles.
Embrace the other side
Death Stranding
The Stranding is here
Death Stranding is the next major game from Hideo Kojima of Metal Gear Solid fame. As Sam, you must survive a post-Stranding world filled with Beached Things and attempt to reach out, connect and rebuild.
