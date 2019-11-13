Death Stranding mountainsSource: Android Central

What you need to know

  • Death Stranding recently released on PlayStation 4.
  • According to Game Data Library, which compiles video game sales information in Japan, Death Stranding had the best opening sales of any IP this generation.
  • Per Game Data Library, Death Stranding sold 185,909 copies in Japan so far, more than any other new IP in an equivalent timeframe.
  • You can grab Death Stranding for $60 from Amazon.

Death Stranding just released a couple of days ago and it is already making some notable achievements. According to Game Data Library, which compiles video games sales information out of Japan, Death Stranding had the best opening of any new IP in Japan this entire generation. The previous record holder was Judgement, followed by Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Compared to other PlayStation exclusives (permanent or timed), Death Stranding had a fantastic opening, as Days Gone opened with 114,319 units sold earlier this year. While sales could change in the long term, this is a great opening for the game, which is the first new IP from Kojima Productions since Hideo Kojima left Konami in 2015. It'll be interesting to see how it sells in other territories, as well as how it ranks in the November 2019 NPD charts. Our PlayStation lead Jennifer Locke has shared her thoughts in a review, which can read at the link below.

Death Stranding for PlayStation 4 review: A game that will be talked about for years to come

Embrace the other side

Death Stranding

The Stranding is here

Death Stranding is the next major game from Hideo Kojima of Metal Gear Solid fame. As Sam, you must survive a post-Stranding world filled with Beached Things and attempt to reach out, connect and rebuild.

Get More PlayStation

Sony PlayStation

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.