Death Stranding just released a couple of days ago and it is already making some notable achievements. According to Game Data Library, which compiles video games sales information out of Japan, Death Stranding had the best opening of any new IP in Japan this entire generation. The previous record holder was Judgement, followed by Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Launch sales of Death Stranding is the biggest IP launch we've seen this generation yet (Knack doesn't count). I checked quickly and seems like it's the biggest new IP launch since the original Dark Souls, and if you don' want to count that either, then the original Wii Fit. pic.twitter.com/qPmhlmTLuJ

Compared to other PlayStation exclusives (permanent or timed), Death Stranding had a fantastic opening, as Days Gone opened with 114,319 units sold earlier this year. While sales could change in the long term, this is a great opening for the game, which is the first new IP from Kojima Productions since Hideo Kojima left Konami in 2015. It'll be interesting to see how it sells in other territories, as well as how it ranks in the November 2019 NPD charts. Our PlayStation lead Jennifer Locke has shared her thoughts in a review, which can read at the link below.

