LG's Velvet is going to be released in just a matter of days, but a new YouTube video (via Android Authority) shows it off from every angle. Bearing in mind that LG has already shared enough about the its phone for us to have a really good example of what it's going to offer in any case, this is just the metaphorical icing on the Velvet cake.

As you'll see from the video below, the video shows off the Velvet's Korean spec sheet, the real-world design of the handset (as opposed to renders), and even a stylus for the upcoming flagship.