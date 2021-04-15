What you need to know
- Days Gone comes to Steam and Epic Game Store on May 18.
- This is the first game in a wave of PlayStation exclusives making their way onto the PC.
- We recently learned that a soft critical reception was the reason Days Gone 2 was never greenlit, despite the game being profitable.
Days Gone, the open-world adventure game released on the PlayStation 4, is coming to PC on May 18.
Detailed on the PlayStation Blog, the PC version of Days Gone will feature ultra-wide monitor support, unlocked framerates, keyboard support, and a brand new Photo Mode.
Days Gone is the first game in a slate of PlayStation exclusive titles coming to the PC, following in the footsteps of Horizon Zero Dawn and Death Stranding, which both made their way onto the PC last year.
President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan, stated in an interview with GQ back in February that the decision to bring PlayStation games to the PC was a direct response to the cost of creating games as well as seeing the PC as an opportunity to grow their audience.
"There's an opportunity to expose those great games to a wider audience and recognize the economics of game development, which are not always straightforward," said Jim Ryan. "The cost of making games goes up with each cycle, as the caliber of the IP has improved. Also, our ease of making it available to non-console owners has grown. So it's a fairly straightforward decision for us to make."
Days Gone may not have been a critical hit like other titles in Sony's backlog, but it found a strong fanbase that has continued to grow since its 2019 release, with many citing it as one of the best games on the PS4. Just recently, thanks to a report by Bloomberg, we learned that Sony's blockbuster obsession killed any dream of a sequel. In the report, a Days Gone sequel was reportedly pitched to Sony, but turned down due to mixed critical reception and lengthy development time, despite being profitable.
