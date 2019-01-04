As CES 2019 announcements slowly trickle down ahead of the event, we're expecting a big focus of this coming week to be on all things 5G. D-Link just announced its new 5G router, and while we're still a ways away before most people will be able to use the thing, it sounds awfully impressive.

In addition to boosting data speeds on our phones, another big focus with 5G is to provide people in rural areas with fast and reliable Internet speeds where cable may not be available. D-Link's new router (called the DWR-210 5G NR) would allow for that to happen, and according to the company, it's capable of download speeds up to 3Gbps.

Along with those crazy speeds, the router also supports VoLTE functionality and works with other routers that are a part of D-Link's WiFi Mesh products.

Although there's currently no word on pricing, D-Link says the router will be available for purchase at some point in the second half of 2019.