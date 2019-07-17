What you need to know
- Cyberpunk 2077 features dynamic weather, acid rain, and other deadly environmental hazards.
- It releases on April 16, 2020 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC
- You can preorder it today.
In an interview with Wccftech, CD Projekt RED's Alvin Liu discussed a few gameplay features making their way to Cyberpunk 2077, one of which is a dynamic weather system like that which was seen in The Witcher 3 and has become increasingly common in AAA games on the market today.
Yeah, we've got acid rain as well. Night City is a very polluted city and we're also exploring that kind of stuff, pollution and global warming and everything.
He further went on to say that NPCs will react accordingly to these hazards as they did in The Witcher 3, and that NPCs will have their own daily routines to make the game that much more immersive.
Generally, we're trying to make the NPCs very believable, we want it to feel like this is a world where people actually live in, which would make players want to spend time in the world as well...If you followed someone for fifteen hours, you might see the same thing repeated a few times. But we're trying to make them do interesting stuff. Again, I think the best comparison would be Novigrad from The Witcher 3.
Cyberpunk 2077 releases on April 16, 2020 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. You can actually play it soon! I bet you'd never thought you'd read that sentence.
100% more Keanu Reeves
Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt RED is turning from fantasy to sci-fi
Smashing expectations with The Witcher 3, CD Projeky RED is now turning its attention to the sci-fi world of Cyberpunk 2077. Create your character, explore the bustling Night City and see everything it has to offer.
