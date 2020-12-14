The developers behind Cyberpunk 2077, CD PROJEKT RED, have apologized for the game's terrible performance on the last-gen PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, remarking that the studio should have "paid more attention" to ensuring that the game would run well on these systems. Additionally, the developers promised that fixes for issues are coming. There will be an update to the game within the next seven days, and there are also two large patches coming in the future — one in January and one in February (fixes are coming for PC players as well).

Lastly, the developers have offered all players the ability to refund Cyberpunk 2077 if they want to. CD PROJKET RED advises players who bought the game digitally to use the Xbox or PSN refund system, while players who bought the game physically should first try to refund the game at the store they bought it from. If this isn't possible, players can contact the developers directly at helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com. It sounds like you'll be able to get a full refund no matter what up until December 21, 2020. You can read the full statement below:

Overall, it's nice to see that the developers are trying their best to get Cyberpunk 2077 playable on Xbox One and PS4, although it's still unacceptable that the game was released in the state that it was to begin with. Hopefully CD PROJEKT RED is able to fix most of the serious bugs sooner rather than later.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One consoles, and Windows 10 PCs for $60. If you're planning on getting the game or already have it, don't miss our must-know starter tips over on our sister-site Windows Central.