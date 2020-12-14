What you need to know
- The developers behind Cyberpunk 2077, CD PROJEKT RED, have apologized for the game's poor performance on last-gen consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
- Additionally, the developers promise that fixes are coming, including two large patches — one in January and one in February.
- Players may also choose to refund their copy of the game up until December 21, 2020.
- The developer also confirmed that updates are coming to PC as well.
The developers behind Cyberpunk 2077, CD PROJEKT RED, have apologized for the game's terrible performance on the last-gen PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, remarking that the studio should have "paid more attention" to ensuring that the game would run well on these systems. Additionally, the developers promised that fixes for issues are coming. There will be an update to the game within the next seven days, and there are also two large patches coming in the future — one in January and one in February (fixes are coming for PC players as well).
Lastly, the developers have offered all players the ability to refund Cyberpunk 2077 if they want to. CD PROJKET RED advises players who bought the game digitally to use the Xbox or PSN refund system, while players who bought the game physically should first try to refund the game at the store they bought it from. If this isn't possible, players can contact the developers directly at helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com. It sounds like you'll be able to get a full refund no matter what up until December 21, 2020. You can read the full statement below:
Overall, it's nice to see that the developers are trying their best to get Cyberpunk 2077 playable on Xbox One and PS4, although it's still unacceptable that the game was released in the state that it was to begin with. Hopefully CD PROJEKT RED is able to fix most of the serious bugs sooner rather than later.
Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One consoles, and Windows 10 PCs for $60. If you're planning on getting the game or already have it, don't miss our must-know starter tips over on our sister-site Windows Central.
To the future
Cyberpunk 2077
An ambitious title
Cyberpunk 2077 is a game filled with contradictions, but it's certainly ambitious. Play as V and live your life in Night City as best you can. Just try not to succumb to the weird malware inside your head.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Is Kate Bishop enough to save Marvel's Avengers?
Kate Bishop is the first post-launch character added to Marvel's Avengers, but is she enough reason to jump back in? We take a look at this free content offering to Crystal Dynamic's ensemble superhero game.
The Snapdragon 765 showed us that we don't really need a 800-series chip
With the Snapdragon 765, Qualcomm delivered flagship-tier performance from a mid-range design, paving the way for value-focused 5G phones. And when you can get that performance for hundreds less than a flagship, why would you pay $1000 for a Snapdragon 888 phone?
In loving memory of the Galaxy Note line
There will be no followup to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in 2021. The S Pen will live on as an optional accessory in its absence, but the Galaxy Note series deserves to be recognized for its pivotal role in the original phablet movement.
Get ready for the PS5 with these controllers
With a new generation of gaming comes new games and new hardware, but some of your old controllers can be used with the PS5 — sort of. Here are the best PS5 controllers you should grab.