Cyberpunk 2077 delayed to December 10

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed to December 10, 2020. The game has been delayed multiple times beforehand, with a planned April 2020 release that then shifted to September and finally November 19.

CD Projekt Red previously shared that Cyberpunk 2077 had gone gold on October 5, meaning development for the printed disc version of the game had finished. As CD Projekt Red explains in their announcement of the delay, this doesn't mean development has stopped entirely. Rather, the team is now working on the first patch that is meant to fix more bugs and improve the overall quality of the game.

It's looking to be a massive game, with a long list of gangs to take on, vehicles to acquire and all of it set in a world that is shaped by your choices and Lifepath.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to be available on Xbox One, PS4, PC and Stadia. It's getting a next-generation update for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5 sometime in 2021.