Cyberpunk 2077 delayed to December 10

What you need to know
- Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed to December 10.
- It was previously scheduled to release on November 19, 2020.
- The game was previously delayed out of April 2020 and September 2020.
Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed to December 10, 2020. The game has been delayed multiple times beforehand, with a planned April 2020 release that then shifted to September and finally November 19.
CD Projekt Red previously shared that Cyberpunk 2077 had gone gold on October 5, meaning development for the printed disc version of the game had finished. As CD Projekt Red explains in their announcement of the delay, this doesn't mean development has stopped entirely. Rather, the team is now working on the first patch that is meant to fix more bugs and improve the overall quality of the game.
It's looking to be a massive game, with a long list of gangs to take on, vehicles to acquire and all of it set in a world that is shaped by your choices and Lifepath.
Cyberpunk 2077 is set to be available on Xbox One, PS4, PC and Stadia. It's getting a next-generation update for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5 sometime in 2021.
Night City
Cyberpunk 2077
There's a city to burn
Cyberpunk 2077 aims to be CD Projekt RED's most ambitious game yet, with a mature story set in the corrupt yet thriving Night City. As V, track down the secrets to digital immortality however you see best.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
T-Mobile's TVision streaming service offers live TV for just $10/month
It's a new day, which means it's time for another streaming service. T-Mobile is launching TVision, which includes multiple plans (starting at just $10/month) for live TV streaming.
Everything you need to know about the PS5: Release date, price, and more
Sony has officially confirmed that it is working on the PlayStation 5. Here's everything we know about it so far.
Have you had any issues with your Galaxy S20 FE's touchscreen?
The Galaxy S20 FE is a fantastic phone, but with touchscreen issues affecting some users, there are mixed feelings about it. If you have an FE, have you encountered any such problems?
PSVR games releasing in October 2020 and more
PlayStation VR has a solid lineup of games, with more being added every month. We've put together a list of everything releasing this month!