Cinephiles may already know that Criterion is launching a brand new streaming service that promises to be packed with highborn, avant-garde, and classic films of the highest order (plus a few cult classics, no doubt). If you haven't already signed up for the Charter Membership, April 7 is the last day to do so in order to lock in the discounted $9.99 per-month price (or $89.99 per year). Starting Monday, April 8, the day Criterion Channel officially launches across a variety of devices, including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, iOS, and Android in the U.S. and Canada.

If you've already signed up, you can watch Criterion's Movie of the Week at any time from the official website, CriterionChannel.com (currently showing L'Amour Kung Fu. Starting Monday, however, apps for the Criterion Channel will launch across a variety of different platforms, where you'll be able to select from a list of quality remastered films like Mildred Pierce, The Big Heat, The Elephant Man, as well as short films, documentaries, and more.

Criterion will spotlight curated collections of films that will change almost every day of the week: Tuesdays are for short and feature film combos, Wednesdays are dedicated to women filmmakers, Fridays are for double-features, Saturdays are family matinee day, etc. There are also month-long curated film playlists to satisfy the pretentious film fan in all of us. In addition to special short-run films (usually only available for 90 days), the Criterion Channel promises a large library of on-demand films to watch whenever you like.

If you sign up before April 8 to lock in the discounted subscription price, you'll be able to choose from $9.99 per month or $89.99 per year. If you decide you want to switch, you'll have to do so before April 8 if you still want to keep the discount. On or after April 8, the price will go up if you switch. The 30-day free trial is also only for advanced subscribers.

Once the Criterion Channel officially launches on April 8, you can still subscribe, but the price goes up to $10.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Plus, you'll only get the free trial period for 14 days.

