A lot of credit cards are aimed at getting you onboard or rewarding you for large purchases. From huge welcome bonuses to flashy perks for spending large amounts of money over the course of a set period of time, these cards are designed to reward you on the major purchases that come your way throughout your life.
Though there are cards great for that, what about the purchases that you make every day? When you fill-up on gas, go out to eat or go grocery shopping, what cards are made to reward you for them? Many people use a debit card for these types of purchases and leave tons of rewards and benefits on the table.
There are a ton of credit cards built to reward you for your everyday spending. These are some of our favorites.
Chase Freedom® Unlimited: Unlimited days
Earn a $150 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases. 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers (then a variable APR of 16.49 - 25.24%). 3% intro balance transfer fee when you transfer a balance during the first 60 days your account is open, with a minimum of $5. No annual fee. No minimum to redeem for cash back. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open.
Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card: Travel hack
Enjoy a one-time bonus of 50,000 miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $500 in travel. Earn 2X miles on every purchase, every day. Receive up to $100 application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®. Fly any airline, stay at any hotel, anytime; no blackout dates. Plus transfer your miles to over 12 leading travel loyalty programs Miles won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how many you can earn. Named 'The Best Travel Card' by CNBC, 2018. No foreign transaction fees. $0 intro annual fee for the first year; $95 after that.
Citi® Double Cash Card: Double the fun
Earn cash back twice. Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Balance Transfer Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 15.49% – 25.49%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. The standard variable APR for Citi Flex Plan is 15.49% – 25.49%, based on your creditworthiness. Citi Flex Plan offers are made available at Citi's discretion.
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express: Cover the staples
Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 3 months. New 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% Cash Back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more, 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations, and 1% Cash Back on other purchases. Over 3 million more places in the U.S. started accepting American Express® Cards in 2017 and 2018. Low intro APR: 0% for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable rate, currently 14.49% to 25.49%. $95 annual fee.
Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card: Your inner foodie
Earn a one-time $300 cash bonus after you spend $3000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening. Earn unlimited 4% cash back on dining and entertainment, 2% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases. Plus, earn 8% cash back on tickets at Vivid Seats through May 2020. No rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn. No foreign transaction fees. Capital One cardholders get access to premium experiences in dining, entertainment and more. $0 intro annual fee for the first year, $95 after that.
Whether you are looking for a credit card that rewards you on groceries, gas, restaurants, streaming subscriptions, or just flat out anything, you can find a card that does it. Think about what your daily spending looks like, and find the card that fits your lifestyle the best.
