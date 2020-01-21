Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.

A lot of credit cards are aimed at getting you onboard or rewarding you for large purchases. From huge welcome bonuses to flashy perks for spending large amounts of money over the course of a set period of time, these cards are designed to reward you on the major purchases that come your way throughout your life.

Though there are cards great for that, what about the purchases that you make every day? When you fill-up on gas, go out to eat or go grocery shopping, what cards are made to reward you for them? Many people use a debit card for these types of purchases and leave tons of rewards and benefits on the table.

There are a ton of credit cards built to reward you for your everyday spending. These are some of our favorites.

Whether you are looking for a credit card that rewards you on groceries, gas, restaurants, streaming subscriptions, or just flat out anything, you can find a card that does it. Think about what your daily spending looks like, and find the card that fits your lifestyle the best.

