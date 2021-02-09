Activision has announced that Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is coming to PS5 on March 12, 2021 along with releases on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch. This year coincides with the franchise's 25th anniversary, so it's a fitting celebration for the character.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time released on PS4 and Xbox One in October 2020, the first mainline entry in the series in over twenty years since Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped released in 1998. It's About Time follows Crash, Coco, Tawna, Dingodile, and Neo Cortex jumping between dimensions to collect the Quantum Masks, objects that give Crash insane new powers that can be used to complete levels.

According to a press release, Crash Bandicoot 4 is also coming to PC via Battle.net, though a release date for this PC version was not announced. Fans can expect more information at a later date.

Toys For Bob did an excellent job remaking the Spyro trilogy and Crash trilogy previously for Activision, so it was a no-brainer to give the studio Crash 4. If you're a Crash Bandicoot fan or just love a good platformer, you'll definitely want to pick up this game. Crash Bandicoot 4 on PS5 supports 4K resolution at 60FPS and makes use of the DualSense's adaptive triggers.

If you pick up the PS4 version before March 12 you'll receive a free upgrade to the PS5 version.