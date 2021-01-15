In October last year, a code found within the MIUI 12 Closed Beta build revealed that Xiaomi was working on a foldable device with a 108MP camera . Alleged images showing a Xiaomi foldable prototype being used in a Chinese subway car have now leaked, giving us our first glimpse at what could be the company's first foldable phone (via MyFixGuide ).

The leaked images show an inward folding design, similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2. While the prototype has a clearly visible crease where the screen folds, it is possible that the issue will be resolved in the final production unit. Aside from the design, the images reveal the phone is running Xiaomi's MIUI 12 software and includes 256GB of built-in storage.

Weirdly, however, we don't see any selfie camera on the phone. Since Xiaomi has been working on its under-display camera tech for quite some time now, it wouldn't be surprising if the foldable phone comes equipped with one. Samsung's next flagship foldable, which is expected to be called the Galaxy Z Fold 3, is also rumored to feature an under-display camera. nfortunately, there's very little that we know about the specs of the Xiaomi foldable at this point.

While Samsung is currently the undisputed leader of the global foldable phone market, things could change by the end of the year. Apart from Xiaomi, OPPO and Vivo are also rumored to enter the foldable phone market later this year.