Corsair's core business lies in memory modules and PC accessories like the K100 gaming keyboard, but in recent years, the manufacturer has broadened its reach, designing products that work with consoles as well as PCs. We already looked at the Virtuoso gaming headset, which has a range of options to connect to the PS5, and Corsair now has a new model in the series that's focused on the high-end segment. The Virtuoso XT is highly versatile, featuring Corsair's 2.4GHz Slipstream mode for low-latency wireless connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, wired USB, or 3.5mm. The headset works wirelessly with the PS5 using Slipstream tech or by plugging into the DualSense controller, and it has the potential to be one of the best PS5 headsets you can find in the market today. So if you're in the market for a gaming headset for your PS5, here's what you need to know about the Virtuoso XT. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT: Price and availability

The Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT made its debut on April 27, and is now available globally. You can pick up the headset for $270 in the U.S., £249 in the United Kingdom, €280 in Europe, the equivalent of $300 in Southeast Asia, and $270 in Latin America. The gaming headset is available at all leading e-commerce stores and offline retailers around the world, and comes with a two-year warranty as standard. Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT: What you'll like

Corsair says the Virtuoso XT is its most ambitious gaming headset yet, and that bears out when you look at the details: the headset features 2.4GHz wireless and 3.5mm connectivity along with 24bit/96kHz USB audio, Bluetooth 5.0 with AptX HD, Dolby Atmos, and an omni-directional microphone that is the best I have ever used on a headset, gaming or otherwise. Thanks to its elegant design and AptX HD connectivity, the Virtuoso XT doubles as a general-purpose headset. Let's start with the design. The Virtuoso XT doesn't change too much in this area from the standard Virtuoso; the design is elegant with a polished aluminum finish that makes the headset great for outdoor use in addition to gaming. And this time, Corsair went with a darker grey color that makes the headset look just that little bit more premium. The ear cups and headband are made out of aluminum, and while the build quality is excellent, it adds a lot of heft — at 382g, the Virtuoso XT is clearly on the heavier side. That said, the weight distribution is perfect, and I didn't feel fatigued after using the headset for an extended duration. The memory foam padding for the ear cups combined with the faux leather finish makes the Virtuoso XT one of the most comfortable headsets around. The big ear cups envelop your ears easily, and there's minimal clamping force, ensuring the headset is comfortable to use for extended gaming sessions. I generally don't like the fit of gaming headsets because they tend to exert a lot of force, but that was definitely not the case here; the Virtuoso XT is designed for comfort.

The left ear cup houses the connectivity ports, including USB-C, 3.5mm out, a jack for the removable mic, and a charging indicator LED. You'll find the controls on the right, with an on/off toggle, volume slider, and the Bluetooth pairing button. The headset folds flat — making it great for portability — but it doesn't have a collapsible design like the Sony WH-1000XM4. And yes, there's RGB lighting on each ear cup. It is subtle, but if you're into the iCUE ecosystem and are looking for a headset that syncs lighting effects with the rest of your Corsair gear, the Virtuoso XT is a no-brainer. iCUE also gives you access to the EQ and custom audio profiles to get the most out of the Virtuoso XT.

There's no shortage of connectivity options: you can connect the Virtuoso XT to your DualSense controller via the 3.5mm jack — with an in-line controller for adjusting volume and muting the mic — but the easiest way to pair these with the PS5 is using the 2.4GHz receiver. Just plug in the USB receiver to one of the USB ports on the back of the PS5, and you'll be able to use the headset wirelessly with the console. That's what I did when using the Virtuoso XT with the PS5; the headset paired nearly instantly, and I did not have any connectivity issues in the time I used it with the PS5. Of course, there's also the option of using the Virtuoso XT with USB audio, which is useful if you're gaming on a PC. Corsair bundles a USB-C to USB-A and 3.5mm cables as well as a quilted carrying case for the Virtuoso XT, so you don't have to buy anything else to get started with the headset.

The Virtuoso XT feature 50mm neodymium drivers, and they sound fantastic — particularly for gaming. I tested the headset with the latest DLC of Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Uncharted 2 on the PS5 (this is my first PlayStation, so I'm going through the classics) as well as dozens of hours of Valorant on the PC, and I can confidently say that this is the best-sounding gaming headset I have used. What's particularly great is the omni-directional detachable microphone; I'm not exaggerating when I say that this is hands-down the best mic on a headset available today. Corsair calls this a "broadcast grade" mic, and while it isn't on par with standalone mics, it is better than anything else in the gaming headset category. I also like the fact that the mic has a dedicated hardware mute button, making it very convenient to switch it off when needed.

Then there's the battery life; the Virtuoso XT easily lasts 15 hours on a full charge when paired with the USB receiver, so you don't have to worry about charging the headset frequently. This was a big issue on the standard Virtuoso, and I'm glad to see Corsair address the problem. Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT: What's not good

The Virtuoso XT doesn't miss out in any key areas. The only thing I can think of is fast charging; it takes several hours to charge the headset, and with every other regular headset offering some form of fast charging, Corsair should have done the same here. And although battery life at 15 hours is nearly double that of the standard Virtuoso, the XT isn't quite on the same level as some of its rivals in this regard. While the sound quality in general is stellar, there's not as big an emphasis on the low-end . This isn't a huge problem as bass notes still come through cleanly, but they don't have that same rumble as you'll find on other gaming-focused headsets. That said, you can easily tweak the EQ and tailor the sound profile to your tastes. Like I said earlier, this is the best-sounding headset I've used, and even with a weak low-bass it overshadows every other option in this category. Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT: The competition

If you're interested in saving some cash, you can get the standard Virtuoso for under $200. You lose out on Bluetooth connectivity, and the battery life isn't as good as the XT. Other than that, you'll find a lot of similarities; the Virtuoso also has a robust build quality, sounds great, and has a design that's comfortable for all-day use. If you want a premium headset for your PS5, the Astro A50 continues to be a standout choice. It is costlier than the Virtuoso XT at $300, but you get stellar audio quality, a robust chassis with a comfortable fit, and 15-hour battery life. Looking for the best battery life in this category? The SteelSeries Arctis 7P is the obvious pick. The headset also delivers excellent audio quality, and with 24 hours of playback between charges, it is in a league of its own. And at $150, you are getting a good value. Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT: Should you buy it?

