2020, we thought you would be better! Most of us are stuck at home right now, but we at least have video games for a little escape. Enjoy a reprieve from the stresses of life with these 10 wonderfully light-hearted, and funny games. They might just brighten your day, and maybe even remind you how to find joy in the little things.

Just because we're cooped up inside doesn't mean we have to be alone. If you have internet and a PS Plus account, hook up with some like-minded friends to play Human: Fall Flat. This game is silly fun, but it hits its highest points when playing with friends over voice as you attempt to work together. Try to control your wibbly wobbly figures and make your way through puzzles with jumping, swinging and so much falling.

Stardew Valley has been around long enough that you've probably heard of it even if you haven't played it yet. This is one of the top feel-good games out there. There is so much to do in this pixel world that no two days feel the same. Stardew Valley is the epitome of lighthearted gaming.

Building hospitals and treating patients may not sound like much fun considering the current situation with Coronavirus. However, when it comes to the comedic illnesses your patients contract and hilariously outlandish cures, it's hard not to laugh. This healthcare sim is simply silly and addictive.

If you haven't started playing the Uncharted game series, what better time is there? Not only do these games have interesting gameplay mechanics with climbing and puzzles; the dialog is delivered with a wonderfully snarky tone. Nathan Drake and his cohorts are the best part of this series.

In this world of Slavic mythology, your actions affect the hero's tale. Every time you play this darkly funny action RPG, the story can change — and it's all told in rhyme, by the way. The game is also accompanied by music that properly drops the beat and can get almost anybody dancing in their chair.

Slime was all the rage for a while, but now you can play with it in a new way. Catch, coop, and breed your slimes to make new slimy species and profit. This game is all about adventure and exploration, either on your own or with friends in co-op. Slime Rancher is available both for PS4 and PSVR.

The great game of soccer meets the world of vehicular mayhem in Rocket League. Drive, jump and flip your way around a caged-in field in a team effort to score those gooooals. Three different game modes, as well as rule mutators, can keep you entertained for quite a while.

With everybody isolating due to the virus, no game can be more meaningful to this moment than Wattam. It's a game all about making connections with others and finding joy in the darkness. Loneliness is temporary and friendship is easy here.

Spyro Reignited lovingly rebuilt and repackaged the classic Spyro trilogy: Spyro the Dragon, Ripto's Rage and Year of the Dragon. The graphics and vocals were recreated based on the original games to stay true to Spyro. Return to this 3D platforming world 20 years later or join in for the first time to help this brave little dragon save his friends.

In Untitled Goose Game you play a goose and you do goose things. Honk, swim, steal stuff and honk some more! Who knew tormenting and trolling the inhabitants of a small idyllic village could be so much fun as a goose? HONK.

It can feel like an endless bombardment of bad news and negativity any time we look at social media or read the news. It is important to stay informed on events and get proper information on the coronavirus but when stress levels keep rising, you also need to take breaks. It can feel even more difficult to do that when you're stuck at home. Luckily there are games to help!

Untitled Goose Game is a great way to release some of that built up energy and frustration. Let all that negativity out on the poor townsfolk — it can be quite cathartic. Be your best goose and do all the goose things. After all, those no goose signs are simply rude.

At the moment, Yaga is a personal favorite distraction of mine. The dark sense of humor may not be as lighthearted as some might need but the upbeat soundtrack and humorous dialog will keep your mind in the game. But, for those looking to get a more traditionally happy story, calm gameplay and overall chill experience, look no further than Stardew Valley.

