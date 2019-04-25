Today, Coolpad is officially launching a platform for family tech innovations called FamilyLabs. The first product to join this platform is the FamilyLabs app via Indiegogo, which will be available for both Android and iOS. The FamilyLabs app offers an all-inclusive smartphone monitoring app with the ability for families to communicate, locate one another, and offer remote assistance.

Packages for the FamilyLabs app begin at $99, and backers will receive the app on a Coolpad Model M phone that includes a 6-inch display. There will also be packages that include 1-3 months of free wireless service from Mint Mobile, featuring unlimited minutes, texts, and 8GB of 4G LTE data per month.

Indiegogo backers will be founding members of the FamilyLabs community with the opportunity to provide valuable feedback to make the product the best it can be. Coolpad also plans on appointing a dedicated community manager, as well as hosting community meetups, panels, and education seminars with a focus on growing improving the FamilyLabs community.

Coolpad is not a household name here, but it has been making strides in China and India with eyes on the U.S. market. Just last month, Russell Holly reviewed the Coolpad Dyno and called it, "The only kids smartwatch worth buying". Then several days ago we got a look at Coolpad's new budget-friendly $150 phone that is expected to make its way to the U.S. in the near future.