Eleven new games are coming to PlayStation Now, boasting its already impressive library of over 800 titles. The month of March 2020 brings a few acclaimed AAA titles like Control, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. You can view the full list of games coming to the service below.

Games being added in March:

  • Control (available until Monday, August 31)
  • Dead or Alive 5 Last Round
  • Nascar Heat 3
  • Nights of Azure
  • Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
  • Romance of the Three Kingdoms 13
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider (available until August 31)
  • Toukiden 2
  • Toukiden Kiwami
  • Warriors All-Stars
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

As noted, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Control will only be available until August 31. All of the other games look to be coming to PlayStation Now for an indeterminate amount of time.

PlayStation also announced that PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds would be extending its stay on PlayStation Now, so subscribers can continue to stream and download it.

