What you need to know
- PlayStation Now is a game streaming and download service.
- The service is adding Control, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Wolfenstein II, and more in March.
- You can get a 12-month subscription for $60.
Eleven new games are coming to PlayStation Now, boasting its already impressive library of over 800 titles. The month of March 2020 brings a few acclaimed AAA titles like Control, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. You can view the full list of games coming to the service below.
Games being added in March:
- Control (available until Monday, August 31)
- Dead or Alive 5 Last Round
- Nascar Heat 3
- Nights of Azure
- Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
- Romance of the Three Kingdoms 13
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider (available until August 31)
- Toukiden 2
- Toukiden Kiwami
- Warriors All-Stars
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
As noted, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Control will only be available until August 31. All of the other games look to be coming to PlayStation Now for an indeterminate amount of time.
PlayStation also announced that PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds would be extending its stay on PlayStation Now, so subscribers can continue to stream and download it.
Stream your games
PlayStation Now (12 Month Subscription)
Gaming where you want.
PlayStation Now allows users to stream 800 different games to their PlayStation 4 or PC, a good portion of which can be downloaded directly to your console. With an ever-growing library, it's a great option if you don't want to purchase a bunch of games.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Your MediaTek-powered Android devices may be at risk
Android devices from Amazon, Nokia, LG and more are affected and need the March 2020 security patch or a fix from the device-maker itself.
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will reportedly be announced next month
OnePlus' next flagship phones could be here as soon as next month..
The Google Play Store is getting a dark theme toggle
You may soon be able to switch between dark and light modes on the Play Store app with a dedicated theme toggle.
Make the perfect play with these PlayStation 4 sports games
When bad weather keeps you inside and your favorite team isn't playing, a sports game can give you some of the same thrills. They can also let you imagine what the sports of the future might look like or even give you a workout at home. Play competitively or casually with friends.