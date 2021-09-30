Clubhouse announced a slew of new updates on Thursday, the majority of which address previous limitations with the platform in terms of making rooms more discoverable and helping creators expand their reach.

Its headline new feature is called Replays, which will allow creators and moderators to record a room and download it for sharing externally. You can choose to turn the feature on when setting up a room and recordings can be saved to your profile. Of course, rooms must be public for it to work.

This pits the platform even further against Twitter Spaces, which recently announced the availability of recordings hosted in the past 30 days. Twitter also beat Clubhouse to the punch earlier this year when it released Spaces for Android.

Clubhouse says Replays can help make it easier to "create great audio content, get discovered by others, and grow your audience over time." The feature will be tested over the coming weeks before it makes its way to everyone in October.

Another notable feature that's rolling out in beta to Clubhouse today is the ability to create clips that can be shared to outside platforms, assuming it's permitted in certain rooms. Listeners can use Clips to snip and share 30-second clips of public rooms. It will be enabled by default for public rooms, but creators can switch it off as well.

According to Clubhouse, the benefit is increased discoverability across the web. It will not, however, be available in private, social, or club rooms. To make a clip, simply tap on the scissor icon, which allows you to download the clip locally and share it on various social media platforms.