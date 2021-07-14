What you need to know
- Clubhouse today announced Backchannel, its take on direct messaging.
- This is rolling out on iOS and Android today, albeit with only basic support for text chats.
- A V2 update with more features is planned soon.
The longer a social media app exists, the more likely that it'll start picking up features from other social messaging apps. In a change from being pillaged for features by other apps, Clubhouse today launched Backchannel, its own direct messaging service for the eponymous app.
As you'd expect, Backchannel offers rudimentary messaging support. Clubhouse users can opt for group chats, or they can go for 1-1 chat. While you can do the basics such as send and respond to messages, it doesn't support more advanced yet common tasks like sending images, gifs, or videos.
An update that'll bring more features is planned soon, the company said. While no features were specified, it would be likely focused on plugging those key gaps in function as fast as it can.
Clubhouse sees it as more of a backup to its main audio room feature, though, pitching it as being used as a supplementary tool.
"If you're a speaker, you can use Backchannel to chat with your co-hosts, plan what question to ask next, or decide who to pull up from the audience," Clubhouse said. "If you're a listener, you can chat with your other friends in the audience any time you're in a room." You can also use it to plan events, strike up conversations with people you find particularly interesting, and thank others privately for their contributions.
Users can access Backchannel with the new airplane icon that appears on the latest version of the Clubhouse app on Android or iOS. As with many messaging services, you can only message your friends, and messages from non-friends will get routed into a message requests folder.
Do you still use Clubhouse on Android? Let us know in the comments below.
Google has been secretly trying to preserve your Pixel's battery health
A feature has been spotted in Pixel smartphones that helps improve battery health by limiting their charge in certain extreme conditions.
Twitter admits Fleets didn't work, decides to pull the plug
Twitter has announced that its shutting down Fleets, the feature it launched late last year to compete with Snapchat.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: News, leaks, release date, specs, and rumors!
Samsung isn't likely to announce or launch this tablet soon, but we've already begun to see leaks emerging from South Korea about Samsung's newest tablets — including a supposed 14.6in "Ultra" tablet. Here's what we know so far about the Galaxy Tab S8 series.
Keep your wallet put away and pay with your Wear OS watch
Ready to start paying for your coffee with just your watch? Here are all the Wear OS devices that support Google Pay!