There's no shortage of hyperlocal weather forecast apps, but there hasn't been a decent service aimed at India. That's changing with the launch of ClimaCell's Weather Assistant app. The app debuted in global markets at the end of last year, and is now making its way to India.
The app combines hyper accurate forecasts — including minute-by-minute weather predictions — and the best part is that the information is customizable to the street level. So if you're heading to a particular area within your city and need to see what the weather forecast will be like in a few hours' time, this is the app for you.
In addition to hyperlocal forecasts, you'll be able to see air quality, humidity, wind, cloudiness, and visibility. There's also the option to connect Weather Assistant to your calendar, and the service will monitor your upcoming entries and alert you if there's any inclement weather. So if you schedule an outdoors event and the forecast calls for rain or snow, the service will send an alert to all attendees in advance.
From Effie Arditi, Chief Product Officer at ClimaCell:
We initially built Weather Assistant because even though there are plenty of existing weather apps on the market people were still having trouble making decisions about their daily schedule or upcoming plans based on the weather. Weather Assistant solves the problem by integrating people's schedules and activities with hyper-local weather forecasts so people can better plan ahead, and that's why we're so excited to expand into the global Android market today.
ClimaCell's app is free to use, but you'll have to get the premium version if you want minute-by-minute weather forecasts and real-time alerts. I've been testing the app for a few days now, and it is just about the most accurate weather forecasting service I've used in India. The app has a clean interface that provides useful information — like air quality and humidity levels — at the top, and the ability to easily set alerts for inclement weather makes a huge difference. Oh, and the app has a dark mode, which is always a good thing.
Weather Assistant by ClimaCell
ClimaCell's Weather Assistant provides real-time weather forecasts down to the street level, and you also get to see minute-by-minute forecasts up to three hours in advance. Combine that with detailed information on air quality, humidity, and the ability to set alerts for inclement weather, and you get the ideal weather forecasting app.
