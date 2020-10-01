Google has just officially revealed its fall hardware lineup, which initially at least felt like an anti-climax since the whole lot had essentially leaked out in full before hand. But there's always some surprises in store, and this time it's from an old friend.

Former Windows Central writer, Jon Dollison, is one of the first people to have their hands on the new Chromecast with Google TV and would you believe it, streaming Xbox Game Pass games to the TV works like a charm.

Managed to sideload the @XboxGamePass app to my new @madebygoogle Chromecast. Now I have a $50 Xbox streaming device. pic.twitter.com/ixTsKf6LPP — Jonathan Dollison (@JonDollison) September 30, 2020

Is this that surprising? Yes and no. I've previously played around with this on the NVIDIA Shield and Amazon Fire TV Stick with varying levels of success, with the NVIDIA Android TV box working so well it was almost like being an actual Xbox console. But it's never worked with a Chromecast before, and given how bad it was in the past on the cheap Fire TV Stick it's certainly a pleasant surprise.

There's a big caveat with this, of course. This is entirely unsupported and there's always a chance it'll stop working. Microsoft officially only supports Android phones and tablets, ruling out Amazon Fire devices, Chromebooks and TV boxes. But if it works, it works. Just don't buy one specifically for this because if it does break in the future you're out 50 bucks.

If you're looking for a cheap media streamer for your living room though, right now this is probably the best you're going to get.