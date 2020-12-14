So a thing has been happening on Apple computers, and apparently, the Chrome web browser is behind it all. Depending on who you ask, this is either a new thing or a thing that's been happening for almost 10 years, but in any case, it is a thing. It's a real problem that is happening right now to plenty of people who use Chrome on a Mac. Google isn't trying to purposely break every MacBook, but there is an issue at hand. Without going too deep, what's happening is that the part of macOS that creates and manages application windows, called WindowServer, is going off the rails and using way too much processing power, and for some reason, the automatic update utility Google has built into Chrome is causing it. Users experiencing this — and not every user does, which makes it harder to find and fix — can simply delete Chrome and the problem is fixed, or they can dig into the command line and stop the update checks, which also fixes it. That pretty much points out the problem without any doubt. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Why it's happening is something the folks at Google and Apple will need to figure out. What's interesting to me is how we got to this point.

Keystone, the name of Google's automatic update utility for macOS, has been installed on every Apple computer that has downloaded and installed Chrome for at least five years, and probably closer to 10 when Google was using Keystone for Google Earth. While Mac users have had some complaints about Chrome (again, something Google and Apple need to work out), not every user for the past five years has had their MacBooks stop responding because they have Chrome installed. The worst part of this bug is that not everyone sees it. I got with a few other writers for Android Central who have an Apple computer here in our morning meeting, and we've never seen this exact behavior, even when Chrome was eating all the RAM or making the fans spin like helicopter blades. But I'll bet that other people who work here and use a Mac have seen it. It is a real thing, but it's one of those things that just isn't happening to everyone. Those things are the hardest to fix. And the fix is the important part. Both companies want to find a solution, and the Chrome team has asked people to file bug reports. But don't expect a fix anytime soon. As Loren Britcher puts it on his Chromeisbad site: The fact that it hasn't been "fixed" in 11 years might mean that it's not actually broken. Why would auto-update software need to take up a massive portion of CPU on a ton's of people's computers, all while hiding itself? To all the good people at Google who work on Chrome: something is going on between the code you're writing and what is happening on people's computers. I hope you can track it down and give us an honest postmortem. While Britcher is insinuating that it isn't broken because Google somehow wants to hide things (Keystone isn't hidden from view, but the macOS application tracker doesn't show it unless it is running), there is another reason — the Chrome auto-update mechanism works just fine on every computer that's not a Mac. It works fine on Windows PCs. It works fine on the most basic and the best Chromebooks. It even works fine on Linux if you install the package from Google instead of installing Chromium.