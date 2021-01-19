Google already offers some useful password protection features within its Chrome web browser. For instance, it can help you create strong passwords when creating a new account and saves them so you don't have to remember a random string of letters and numbers. It's even pretty easy to manage your Google password in case you've forgotten it. Today, Google is launching a few new features with Chrome 88 that can help you easily access and manage all of your saved passwords, and will be available soon for users on iOS or desktop.

When you click the key icon under your Chrome profile icon, you'll be brought to the password manager. There's now a "check passwords" section that will search for any compromised or weak passwords and warn you which ones you should change. Clicking the "change password" link will take you to the website so you can edit your login information. What's great is this can check for older passwords that you may not have changed in a while, and instead of trying to think of a new one, Google can suggest and save a strong password for you.