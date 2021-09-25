Chelsea have picked up where they left off from last season, with the Blues reheating 13 points from a possible 15 so far this campaign, while looking far more potent up front thanks to the addition of Romelu Lukaku.
Defending champs City, have meanwhile made something of a stuttering start to the new campaign, with their goalless draw with Southampton heightening the sense that Pep's men have yet to fully hit their stride.
While keeper Edouard Mendy and Christian Pulisic are set to miss out for the home side, City have even greater selection issues to contend with, with John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Oleksandr Zinchenko among a long list of stars doubtful for this game.
Read on to find out how to watch a Chelsea vs Man City live stream, no matter where you are in the world.
Chelsea vs Man City: Where and when?
Saturday's match takes place in front of a capacity crowd at the Stamford Bridge, with kick-off set for 12:30pm BST local time.
That makes it an 7:30am ET/ 4:30am PT start for folks tuning in from the US, and a 9:30pm AEDT start kick off on Saturday night for folk tuning in from Australia.
Watch Chelsea vs Man City online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Chelsea vs Man City, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
How to watch Chelsea vs Man City online in the US exclusively on NBCSN
NBC has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2020/21 Premier League season.
Kick-off for Chelsea vs Man City is at 7:30am ET/ 4:30am PT, with live coverage on NBCSN.
If you find yourself unable to access NBC's coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined above, remains one of the best services currently out there.
How to stream Chelsea vs Man City live in the UK
Sunday's match will be available to watch on BT Sport 1, with coverage from the Etihad beginning at 11:30am BST ahead of a 12:30pm kick-off.
If you're looking to stream today's match and are already a BT Sport customer, then you'll be able to watch online via the BT Sport app or BTsport.com, with the service having dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.
It's also worth remembering that BT Sport currently offers its BT Sport Monthly Pass for £25, allowing you to watch all of their Premier League football action without a long-term commitment.
How to stream Chelsea vs Man City live in Canada
DAZN is the rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and will be showing all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Chelsea and Man City, with kick-off set for 7:30am ET/ 4:30am PT.
The online only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.
Live stream Chelsea vs Man City live in Australia
If you're planning on watching Chelsea vs Man City in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the Premier League Down Under. Kick-off in Australia is at 9:30pm AEDT in the early hours of Monday morning on Saturday night.
