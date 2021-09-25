Unquestionably the big game of this weekend's Premier League schedule sees Thomas Tuchel and Pep Guardiola lock horns in what could be an early indicator of which way the title could be heading this season - read on to find out how to get a Chelsea vs Man City live stream from anywhere in the world.Source: EPL

Chelsea have picked up where they left off from last season, with the Blues reheating 13 points from a possible 15 so far this campaign, while looking far more potent up front thanks to the addition of Romelu Lukaku.

Defending champs City, have meanwhile made something of a stuttering start to the new campaign, with their goalless draw with Southampton heightening the sense that Pep's men have yet to fully hit their stride.

While keeper Edouard Mendy and Christian Pulisic are set to miss out for the home side, City have even greater selection issues to contend with, with John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Oleksandr Zinchenko among a long list of stars doubtful for this game.

Read on to find out how to watch a Chelsea vs Man City live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

Chelsea vs Man City: Where and when?

Saturday's match takes place in front of a capacity crowd at the Stamford Bridge, with kick-off set for 12:30pm BST local time.

That makes it an 7:30am ET/ 4:30am PT start for folks tuning in from the US, and a 9:30pm AEDT start kick off on Saturday night for folk tuning in from Australia.

Watch Chelsea vs Man City online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Chelsea vs Man City, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

