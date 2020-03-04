Fortnite Chapter 2- Season 2 is officially here , and players are already diving in to try and unlock its many Battle Pass rewards. Just like when Fortnite Chapter 2 launched, weekly challenges have been overhauled for Chapter 2 - Season 2, with every challenge for the week being unlocked from the start.

Epic has also tweaked the way to view challenges, allowing players to see in what general area of the map they can be completed. At the end of the day, though, they're still a set of tasks to complete to help you power through the Battle Pass. As is the case every week, the challenges for the third week of Chapter 2 - Season 2 have leaked, giving us a good idea of what we'll have to do in order to gain more XP.

Twitter user iFireMonkey — who is well-known for datamining various Fortnite secrets — uncovered the following list.

Fortnite Week 3 Challenges: pic.twitter.com/s4jhOenq0J — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) March 3, 2020

This week is another pretty standard week, and will have players just doing fairly easy tasks to level up the Battle Pass. You can check out the full list of challenges below, and remember, the challenges won't be live until 9:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, March 5.

Season 2 - Week 3 Challenges

Eliminate players using explosives (0/5)

Search Chests at Holly Hedges or Retail Row (0/10)

Destroy structures with Propane Tanks (0/10)

Catch Air with a Motorboat (0/5)

Visit different Landmarks (0/15)

Use Upgrade Bench to sidegrade a weapon (0/3)

Deal damage to Bosses (0/500)

Land at The Rig, Hydro 16, and Logjam Woodworks (0/1)

Destroy Sentry Cameras or Sentry Turrets (0/8)

Eliminate players without using shield or healing items in between eliminations (0/2)

As is the case every season, we'll have challenge guides ready for any challenges that might be extra difficult. In the meantime, head out and start collecting some XP!

The Chapter 2 - Week 3 missions will drop Thursday at 9:30 AM EDT.