What you need to know
- A trailer just launched for Swarm, a VR grapple shooter.
- The game will be available on Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, and SteamVR.
- The game combines grappling between platforms and quick shooting.
A new trailer just launched for Swarm, a VR grapple shooter that combines quick-twitch gunplay with grappling between platforms. As shown off in the trailer, the game has you swing between floating platforms while firing weapons at enemies. According to the game's developer, Greensky Games, it should launch in "a few months" on Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, and SteamVR.
Moving in VR can be a bit of a challenge since some people can become motion sick from maneuvering with a joystick. Other people can be restricted when it comes to movement due to wires or limited space. Developers have come up with several solutions to bring movement mechanics into games, many of which revolve around making the world appear as if it was coming to you. Grappling and swinging are mechanics seen throughout various VR titles, but Swarm takes a unique approach to it. By grappling and pulling on platforms, players should be able to move around Swarm's world freely. Players also seem like they'll have to keep swinging to stop themselves from falling too far.
The game looks like it will keep you in motion and require you to have your head on a swivel to take out your enemies. In the trailer, you can see the player duel-wielding pistols and using a single weapon that's larger than a pistol.
You can find out more about the game on its website. The founder of Greensky Games also posted on Reddit recently to discuss the upcoming game.
