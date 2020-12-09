Every year for the past two decades, Google has featured a list of the top searches throughout each given year. It's a nice little way to celebrate, relive, and even cringe at some of those trends. According to Google, the lists are "based on search terms that had the highest spike as compared to the previous year". Back in 2001, for example, Nokia was the top trending consumer brand, followed by Sony and Palm. How times have changed.

2020 is ending and while we may not want to relive it, taking a look at Google's Year in Search 2020 results can allow us to reflect on a troubling year and all the things that we've managed to overcome. Here are the U.S.-specific search trends for the year:

SEARCHES

Election results

It's not surprising that the U.S. election was among top of the list for general searches this year, especially since the whole world was watching. It had been looming over us for what seemed like four years, and the onset of the global pandemic seemed to intensify things politically. The days leading up to the election were tense, but the days after were even tighter as results were still being counted and many states were neck and neck. And now, a month later, the election results are still being contested.

Coronavirus

Kobe Bryant

Coronavirus update

Coronavirus symptoms

Zoom

Who is winning the election

Naya Rivera

Chadwick Boseman

PlayStation 5

While COVID-19 was a major topic for the year, so was the untimely passing of several beloved public figures. Sony Playstation 5 managed a top 10 spot over the XBOX Series X/S.

MOVIES

Parasite