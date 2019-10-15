Fortnite Chapter 2 is officially here, and with it comes a significant change to the way players will be leveling up their Battle Pass. While Missions will still be in the game, players will no longer be competing for Battle Stars. Instead, the goal is to get normal XP. With a larger focus on XP and less grinding, players should be able to level up their Battle Pass even faster, earning a variety of rewards on the way.

Unlike Season X's mission set up, there will be no time prestige missions, and the focal point is simply completing tasks as you play the game. Instead of having to complete the same mission with added difficulty, now you'll just be unlocking new missions as you complete the ones already available to you. With this week being the first of Fortnite Chapter 2, the missions are all geared toward simply exploring the map and making your way around the brand new island.

Thankfully, none of the missions are too hard, and you shouldn't be stuck on them for too long. You can check out the full list of challenges below.

All New World Missions

Discover Named Locations (0/10).

Eliminations at Lazy Lake or Misty Meadows (0/3).

Discover Landmarks (0/10).

Ride a Motorboat in different matches (0/3).

Deal damage with Assault Rifles to opponents (0/500).

Search chests at Sweaty Sands or Retail Row (0/7).

Eliminations in different matches (0/5).

Catch a weapon using a Fishing Rod (0/1).

Deal damage with SMGs, Shotguns, and Pistols in a single match (0/3).

Carry a Knocked player 10m (0/10).

Search hidden 'F' found in the New World Loading Screen (0/1).

As is the case every season, we'll have challenge guides ready for any challenges that might be extra difficult. In the meantime, head out and start collecting some XP and Battle Stars!