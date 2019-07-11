Thanks to this collaboration between Google, Stranger Things, and the New York Times, Stranger Things fans might have a reason to go super retro and buy a newspaper.

As part of the collaboration, the print edition of the July 11, 2019 issue of The New York Times will feature three ads for Starcourt Mall. For those of you who have already watched Season 3, you'll know that this new location is the center of much of the latest season.

At first glance, there isn't anything too special about the ads, besides the throwback 80s look. However, when the ads are viewed using Google Lens, you'll find things get a bit strange.

Using Google Lens to view the ads starts an augmented reality experience that will have them come to life with animations and videos on your screen. Below is a gif from Google showing an example of one of the ads.